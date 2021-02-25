Police chase ends in Miramar after cross-county pursuit

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A cross-county police chase has ended in Miramar.

7SkyForce HD hovered above as a police SUV followed behind the black Infiniti in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 37th Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

The driver continued into Pembroke Pines and Miramar in Broward County as a Miami-Dade Police helicopter tracked the vehicle.

Police also advised authorities in Broward County about the vehicle.

Shortly after, the driver pulled into a shopping plaza at 2600 South University Drive in Miramar before parking the vehicle.

