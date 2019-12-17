Police chase ends in bailout in Florida City, 1 subject at large

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police chase ended in a bailout in Florida City.

Dozens of officers were spotted at the scene near Northwest 5th Avenue and 12th Street in Florida City.

Three suspects behind the shooting of a woman have reportedly been taken into custody. A fourth subject remains at large.

The woman reportedly showed up to Baptist Hospital South with a gunshot wound and was airlifted to another hospital.

A description was then put out for a white vehicle, which was seen near Campbell Drive where a weapon was thrown out onto the roadway.

A chase ensued and the suspects eventually bailed out near Northwest 5th Avenue and 12th Street.

Officers continue to investigate and search for the fourth subject.

