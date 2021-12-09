SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the boyfriend of a pregnant mother who was abducted in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Xavier Johnson has been charged with kidnapping and battery.

His arrest comes after officials said they found human remains.

The family of 27-year-old Andrea Lloyd are still waiting for officials to confirm whose remains were found.

Officials have been searching for her since early Tuesday morning.

Police said Johnson reportedly showed up to Lloyd’s job as a caretaker at a group home, beat her up and forced her into her own car.

Lloyd’s family suspected Johnson had something to do with it.

On Wednesday, detectives swarmed the woods of Southwest 328th Street in Homestead.

Her family tracked down Johnson in a black pick-up truck and called the police.

“For whatever lucky reason that was, I can say that must have been the gift of God,” one family member said. “We all got there, held him there until the police got there.”

Police responded to the area and confirmed they found human remains.

“We pray that she’s alive,” one family member said. “Even at the best of you, you got to put the best ahead of you. You got to understand, you can expect other things as well.”

Officers detained, questioned then arrested Johnson.

It has been a long, painful and emotional few days for Lloyd’s family as detectives continue to piece together the investigation.

“We pray that she is well and pray that, not saying that we pray that’s somebody else’s family out there because nobody wanna lose a family member,” a relative said. “Nobody, for no reason.”

