Police arrest suspected shooter in South Beach murder

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Kamil Patel in South Beach on Jan. 25.

According to a tweet from Miami Beach Police, 32-year-old Tyrone Jackson was taken into custody Friday.

#Breaking: Tyrone Jackson is in custody. Located in the City of Miami and currently being transported to MBPD. https://t.co/BO27KswTPE — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 9, 2018

Miami Beach police also arrested a man, Wednesday, who allegedly drove the car used in Patel’s murder.

