Police arrest alleged driver connected to South Beach murder

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly drove the car used in the South Beach murder of 29-year-old Kamil Patel.

Police announced on Twitter Thursday morning that 31-year-old Jeremiah Dorvilus has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Patel. Police said Dorvilus was the driver of the vehicle used during the shooting.

“We’re thankful that we’ve made one arrest,” said Miami Beach officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “Now we’re looking for the public to help us identify the other individual.”

Investigators continue their search for another person of interest, and possible shooter, 32-year-old Tyrone Jackson.

“We’re now looking for a second individual who we believe is the actual shooter,” said Rodriguez.

Police said that Jackson is armed and dangerous.

“We’re urging the public — if you know him, if you see him, dial 911 immediately,” said Rodriguez.

If you have any information on this murder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $20,000 reward.

