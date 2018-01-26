Man fatally shot in South Beach alley, gunman at large

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in the back alley of a busy South Beach bar, late Thursday night.

According to Miami Beach Police, 29-year-old Kamil Patel was shot along the 200 block of Española Way at around 11:45 p.m.

Revelers enjoying the South Beach nightlife suddenly found themselves fearing for their lives, as shots rang out.

Witness Josepher Ringleader said he heard gunfire. “I believe it was two. It kinda sounded like three, but I believe it was two shots,” said Ringleader.

“I’m doing my karaoke and all of a sudden I see a ton of cop car lights, and they were like ‘Someone got shot,'” said Tommy Strangie, aka Shelly Novak, who was hosting an event at the bar.

Moments later, Ringleader said, he saw the victim fall to the ground. “I saw him drop, and that was time for me to go, ‘Oh, was that fireworks? Nope. Someone fell. Let me save my people; I gotta go,'” he said.

“It was as scary and dangerous as it seemed,” said Strangie.

A car sped off. We went inside and security called the cops,” said Ringleader.

“You know, there was like all these people – a bridal shower, all this crazy excitement,” said Strangie. “Bottom line, the cops were on it like wildfire.”

A 7News viewer shared cellphone video of an ambulance pulling up on the scene and first responders taking the victim away on a stretcher.

Paramedics rushed Patel in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said the victim had moved to Miami from Texas a few weeks ago.

Police said the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and drove away in a white, four-door sedan that may have a temporary tag. The tag reads CC34319.

Surveillance video from a nearby store also showed a white sedan driving on the wrong side of the street, weaving out of traffic as it left the scene minutes before police arrived.

“We need the community’s help to bring some justice,” said Melissa Berthier, public relations manager for the City of Miami Beach.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, authorities shut down an alleyway along Española Way for several hours.

Friday morning, detectives combed through evidence in an effort to catch the shooter.

Thursday’s incident comes five days after a rowdy crowd was captured on cellphone video kicking a BMW after, police said, its driver crashed into other cars while driving under influence. A woman who had claimed the motorist struck her car could be seen in the footage kicking the vehicle’s passenger-side front window until it shatters.

“South Beach is South Beach,” said Ringleader.

Despite the recent violence, city officials said the string of incidents does not mean crime is on the rise in South Beach. “This is a safe town, and it was a tragedy what happened last night, but crime has been significantly down for the past three years,” said Berthier.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.