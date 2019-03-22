Police arrest Miami 5th-grade teacher who allegedly molested student

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami fifth-grade teacher who allegedly molested a child.

Miami-Dade Schools Police took Alejandro Perez into custody, Friday.

Perez is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct and molestation on a child older than 12 years old. Both of the charges are felonies.

The 60-year-old taught at Charles R. Hadley Elementary School in West Miami-Dade and has been with the school district for 34 years with no reported prior incidents, the arrest report noted.

The arrest came after an investigation allegedly showed he was sexually involved with a student at the school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho spoke soon after the arrest.

“My understanding is this person was highly respected in the school system, but it does not change the fact that the allegations are disturbing, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to unacceptable behavior in dealing with children,” Carvalho said.

Perez’s arrest is the second case of an alleged bad teacher to make headlines this week.

Wendell Nibbs has been accused of sleeping with several students while he was a physical education teacher at Brownsville Middle School in Miami.

It was believed there was only one victim when charges were first filed, but on Thursday, two new cases were brought forward in court.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement on the Friday arrest.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools has zero tolerance for employees who engage in inappropriate behavior with students. As soon as the allegations came to light, the employee was removed from the school setting.”

Perez is being held without bond.

