Police arrest man who allegedly stabbed 1 in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspect in a Miami Gardens stabbing.

Earl Barnes was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a person near Northwest 183rd Street and 32nd Avenue, Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived on scene to find the victim suffering from a stab wound.

Fire rescue crews airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

