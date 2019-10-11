Police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting woman in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman near a busy South Beach intersection.

Miami Beach Police officers took 33-year-old Keith Brown into custody on Friday afternoon.

Officials were searching for Brown after 32-year-old Latoya Michelle Wiggins was fatally shot near 10th Street and Collins Avenue, just after 2 a.m., Sunday.

Surveillance video captured a man believed to be Brown running away from the scene.

Investigators said he has an extensive criminal past, including prostitution-related charges.

Brown’s arrest comes just one day after Crime Stoppers increased their reward leading police to his whereabouts.

