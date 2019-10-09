Police searching for gunman in woman’s fatal shooting in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who, they said, is responsible for a shooting near a busy South Beach intersection that left a woman dead.

Miami Beach Police detectives described 33-year-old Keith Brown as armed and dangerous.

Wednesday afternoon, investigators shared a previous booking photo of the suspect.

Police said Brown is directly connected to the murder investigation into the incident that took place near the corner of 10th Street and Collins Avenue, just after 2 a.m., Sunday.

“Our investigators believe he is directly involved with the shooting. We believe he is responsible for the shooting,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Officials said a man opened fire at the victim during an altercation, striking her several times, and fled on foot.

Surveillance video captured a man running away from the scene of the shooting moments after.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as 32-year-old Latoya Michelle Wiggins.

In a phone interview, her aunt, Tosha Wiggins, said her murder left her loved ones devastated.

“Nobody has a right to have their lives taken at the hands of someone who can’t accept no,” she said.

Police said they do not know why the victim was targeted. They said she was a cooperative witness in an open but separate human trafficking case, and that’s why they have the homicide bureau working closely with human trafficking investigators.

“We don’t believe this is a random incident,” said Rodriguez.

Investigators said Brown has an extensive criminal past.

“We need to interview him. We need to get his side of the story,” said Rodriguez. “The main thing here is, he is a very dangerous man that needs to be taken off the streets.”

Wiggins would have turned 33 on Oct. 19.

“We lost someone who was very, very dear to our hearts,” said her aunt. “She was a part of our family. She meant a lot to all of us.”

If you have any information on this shooting or Brown’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

