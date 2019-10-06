Woman shot and killed in Miami Beach, shooter at large

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died following an altercation that led to a shooting in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said an altercation happened at the corner of 10th Street and Collins Avenue at around 2 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said a man fired shots at a woman and then took off on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed people in the aftermath of the shooting running away from the scene in fear for their lives.

Investigators said found the shooter’s gun, but they have not located the person who pulled the trigger.

Roads in the area were blocked off while police investigated, but they have since reopened.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.