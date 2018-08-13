Police arrest man accused of running illegal slaughterhouse in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of operating an illegal slaughter house in Sunrise.

Officers arrested 67-year-old Kalito Jones Sunday, charging him with 17 counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of confining animals without proper food and water.

Jones is a resident of Lee County but does stay at a farm in Sunrise from time to time.

According to investigators, Jones would illegally slaughter the animals before taking them to Lee County. Some of the animals were also sacrificed.

The Animal Recovery Mission conducted an undercover investigation where they said they discovered 300 animals, including goats, sheep, cows, dogs and birds, that were malnourished and had not received proper veterinary care.

ARM investigators said it took days to retrieve all the animals due to the massive size of the farm.

Jones is currently being held on a $255,000 bond.

He has also been ordered to stay away from the farm, and he is not allowed to possess or care for animals.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.