Police arrest driver who fled officers, rolled over in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a driver after his minivan rolled over in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver failed to stop at a traffic signal and blew through an intersection, late Tuesday morning. When police tried to pull him over, he sped off.

Surveillance video captured the moment the speeding minivan slammed into a concrete light pole and overturned along Northwest 17th Avenue, between 53rd and 54th streets.

The impact left chunks of concrete scattered across the street.

Witness Mary Hall said she saw the violent crash.

“Oh, my God, is this for real? This person, is he alive, or whatever? Debris was falling, the lights were going off, the light post was falling and everything,” she said. “It was chaos, nothing but dust and everything around this.”

The driver then tried to flee the scene on foot, but officers apprehended him shortly after.

The man suffered injuries, so paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Investigators believe the minivan was stolen. They said officers were not pursuing the driver.

A second vehicle with front-end damage appeared to have been struck by the minivan as well.

Police have shut down Northwest 17th Avenue between 52nd and 54th streets while they investigate. As of 4:30 p.m., it remained closed to traffic.

