Police arrest driver who fled officers and rolled over in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a driver after his van rolled over in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver failed to to stop at a traffic signal. When police tried to pull him over, he sped off.

At some point, the driver crashed.

Video shows the aftermath of that crash, which appears to have happened after the van demolished a concrete light pole and overturned.

The driver then tried to flee the scene on foot, but police caught him.

He appeared to be injured, so Miami Fire Rescue transported him to a local hospital.

It remains unknown how bad that person’s injuries are.

A second vehicle with front-end damage also appeared to have been struck by the van as well.

Northwest 17th Avenue has been blocked between 52nd Street and 54th streets while police investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.