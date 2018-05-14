Police arrest 2 inside unoccupied Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested two people who were inside an unoccupied apartment in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to a report of suspicious people at the apartment along Northeast 19th Street and Marseille Drive, Monday morning.

That’s when police found the two suspected burglars. Officials struggled with one subject and several shots were fired, but no one was hit.

Both subjects were then arrested and the charges range from burglary to resisting arrest.

