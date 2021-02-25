Police arrest 16-year-old accomplice in connection to fatal bank robbery

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal bank robbery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

In early February, one person was fatally shot and another injured outside of a BB&T branch near North Kendall Drive and 137th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police have now arrested 16-year-old Stanely Clark as an accomplice in the case who ran from the scene.

Clark has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bond.

