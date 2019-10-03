Police: All clear given at FAU, NSU, Broward College campuses in Davie after ‘suspicious incident’

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear at the Florida Atlantic University, Broward College and Nova Southeastern University campuses in Davie after a “suspicious incident” occurred on the campuses.

Davie Police responded to the campuses along the 3200 block of College Avenue just after 9 p.m., Thursday.

Police said they were called to investigate a “suspicious incident” at the campus after someone said that they saw someone with a rifle at the school.

“A little bit after 9 p.m., we received a call from a female that was a student over at FAU leaving campus for the night,” Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone said. “She said that as she was pulling out of the parking lot, she saw a man standing on the outside of the parking lot over in the grassy swale area holding what she believed was a rifle.”

School officials initially placed all three campuses on lockdown as a precaution, but the lockdowns have since been lifted.

“She was at the stop sign. She said the man raised the rifle in the air and started walking towards her car,” Leone said. “As he was pointing the rifle towards her car, she sped off and got out of the area there.”

According to an email sent to students, administrators said there was an “emergency situation” at the campuses, and that all students “seek shelter in secure locations.”

7News cameras captured K-9 units searching the area for the reported gunman, and officers blocking off the entrances to the campuses.

Cellphone video sent to 7News showed people standing in the parking lot at the Broward College campus minutes before the all-clear was given. The woman who sent in the video said she was inside the campus’ library when officers began evacuating the building.

Police said they took the incident seriously because some campuses had night classes and night staff around during the late hours. Officers escorted those that were on campus to their vehicles and off the campus.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

It remains unknown if police found the person that was carrying the gun.

