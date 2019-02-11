Police: 2 hospitalized, 1 dead after drive-by shooting in North Miami, gunman at large

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed three people have been shot in North Miami and one died as a result of a drive-by shooting, as the hunt continues for the shooter or shooters responsible.

North Miami Police had to shut down roads in an area of North Miami as they opened an investigation into the fatal shooting outside a Shell gas station near Northwest Seventh Avenue/State Road 441 and 125th Street, early Monday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that there was one black male, approximately 20 years old, lying on the ground,” said North Miami Police Officer Natalie Buissereth. “He was already deceased from his gunshot wounds.”

The two injured were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“At this time, we’re told they are in stable condition, and they’ll be fine,” said Buissereth.

By noon, the roads were open but the gas station remained closed and surrounded by crime scene tape.

Dozens of evidence markers could be seen outside the gas station.

Buissereth said, “We have at least 30 on the ground. There could be more.”

According to police, the shooting reportedly happened at 1:15 a.m.

Buissereth said at least two cars that fled the scene were also struck by bullets.

“There was two other vehicles that were involved that were victim vehicles — in two separate vehicles — that saw what happened,” she said. “They fled the scene during the shooting. There’s a possibility that they may have gunshots in the vehicle because so many shots were fired on the scene.”

According to police, the shooter or shooters fled in a four-door, white vehicle.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.