Plane makes emergency landing at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane had to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the runway just before 11 a.m., Tuesday.

The American Airlines 737, identified as Flight 2370, which had departed from Jamaica, reportedly had hydraulic problems.

One tire was blown out after it landed on Runway 9.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the plane could be seen grounded.

American Airlines officials said the plane was believed to have left Jamaica with a bad tire.

No one was injured.

