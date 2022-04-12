LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a dog attack in Lauderhill.

A dog reportedly attacked a woman in the 1800 block of Northwest 54th Terrace, Tuesday morning.

An officer was in the area when he saw the victim get attacked by a pit bull.

The officer ran toward the woman and shot the dog.

Police said the woman was trying to protect her small dog when the pit bull attacked her.

Police said the dog ran back inside its home after being shot.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where three women could be seen carrying the dog in a crate.

The dog was then put in the back seat of a car and taken to a vet.

The woman suffered puncture wounds and was taken to a local hospital.

The condition of the smaller dog remains unknown.

It remains unclear what will happen to the pit bull.

