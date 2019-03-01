Pilot dead after plane crashes into building near Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot is dead after a plane crashed into a building near Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Just before 12 p.m. Friday a small banner plane reportedly went down in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and A1A.

It remains unknown how many passengers were on the plane, but one has been reported dead from the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.