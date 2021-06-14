MIAMI (WSVN) - A pilot teared up while introducing his father on the first flight they would share together with him at the controls.

Anselm Dewar is a captain for Envoy Air/American Eagle, a regional airline for American Airlines, based in Miami.

Dewar has been a pilot since 2011, but in that time, he never got the opportunity to fly a plane with his parents on board.

However, that all changed, and Dewar was joined by his father on a flight from Miami to Charleston, South Carolina and back.

“The flight was super special to me,” Dewar told 7News.

Before take off, Dewar introduced his father to the passengers as a “VIP” guest, and even started tearing up as he told his father’s story.

Dewar said he had wanted to be a pilot since he was 3.

“My father is a cartographer and he had a bunch of computers and put Flight Simulators on it for me to play so, because of him is where it first started,” Dewar said.

Dewar said they are still working on getting his mother on a plane.

