Pickup truck carrying gun, fishing gear stolen from Plantation home

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck carrying a gun and fishing gear inside was stolen from a Plantation home.

The owner, Jason Heminger, said he was going out to fish with his tournament team on Tuesday when he made the discovery.

“Open the garage door, came outside, I had two of my fishing rods in my hands, looked up and my wife’s truck was sitting here, and mine was not,” said Heminger.

“I had two GoPro cameras in there,” Heminger added. “I had all my normal stuff I bring, everything: hooks, line, leaders, swivels, trolling lures, jigs.”

Heminger’s 2006 Ford F-250 vanished from his home as he slept.

“I hate to say it but that’s kind of my norm for tournaments because we have to be up so early,” he said. “I don’t want to forget anything in the morning, so the night before a lot of times in the cab I’ll pack stuff inside of it. Tackle bags and lures and stuff I know I can fit and I can lock inside the truck.”

Around $8,000 worth of items were locked inside the vehicle, including his fishing gear and a 9 millimeter handgun.

“They would have to look for it to find it, but unfortunately it is there,” said Heminger. “I reported it to the police. I gave them the serial number.”

Heminger and his fishing team recently donated their winnings from a fishing tournament to the Perry Cohen Foundation.

Cohen, who the foundation is named after, was one of the boys who disappeared off the coast of Jupiter three years ago.

“We were lucky, we caught a couple good fish, we won some money. ‘Can I donate this to the foundation?’ I think it’s a good cause. It’s the right thing to do,” he said.

The avid fisherman is now asking for the public’s help so he can continue doing what he loves: fishing and giving back to his community along the way.

“My stuff inside means more to me than anything because I can replace a lot of it, but there’s a lot of things in there I can’t replace,” Heminger said.

If you have any information on the truck’s location, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.