Photos show gun, ammo inside bag hidden inside FLL janitor’s closet

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A janitor remains behind bars after federal investigators said he sneaked a weapon and ammunition past security at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The weapon and ammunition was found inside a blue bag inside a janitor’s closet at Terminal 3 on May 20.

Surveillance video captured Mikenson Regis, 27, walking into work while holding a blue bag.

Investigators said inside the blue bag was a Sunshine Cleaning Systems hat, a 9mm Ruger handgun and a box containing 33 rounds of ammunition.

Regis has been accused of stashing the bag inside a drop ceiling inside the janitor’s closet.

A construction worker who was checking the plumbing found the bag a few hours after it was placed there.

The security breach comes more than two years after a gunman killed five people in the baggage claim of Terminal 2.

According to investigators, Regis had to walk past, but not through, the security checkpoint before swiping his card to gain access to the secure area, where weapons are prohibited unless carried by a law enforcement officer.

After his shift ended, Regis took a flight to Haiti, investigators said.

Once the gun was discovered, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies ran the serial number and found that Regis purchased it at a Pompano Beach pawn shop.

Regis was arrested when he arrived in Fort Lauderdale.

Following his arrest, Sunshine Cleaning Systems released a statement that read in part, “Sunshine is fully cooperating in this investigation. Sunshine has over 400 employees working at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Our employees have always been trained in the security protocols, and they have done an outstanding job in keeping the airport clean for over 33 years.”

According to court documents, once he was arrested, Regis declined to cooperate with investigators waiting to speak to his attorney.

A friend, who asked not to be identified, told 7News the interactions between her and Regis were odd.

“Secretive at times, sometimes he’d go inside his room and wouldn’t come out at times,” the friend said. “I think at times, for me, I think he was very awkward.”

Regis’ attorney said in a statement to 7News, “My client is thankful for the opportunity to be with his family. He looks forward to getting this ordeal behind him.”

Regis remains behind bars and was granted $100,000 bond.

