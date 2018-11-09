Photo shows bobcat making a meal of iguana in South Florida wildlife refuge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Only in Florida would you see a bobcat casually strolling with a full-grown iguana in its mouth!

Vincent Sinagria captured the odd sight Thursday morning on a tram tour in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

Iguanas are native to Central and South America, and are an invasive species in the Sunshine State. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they iguanas can cause damage to infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations and seawalls.

Green iguanas can also transmit Salmonella to humans through contact with water or surfaces contaminated by their droppings, according to FWC.

“Green iguanas are not native to South Florida, so this bobcat is doing good by preying on a non-native species,” the wildlife refuge wrote in its caption on Facebook.

