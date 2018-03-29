MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of South Florida children in search of a loving home received the celebrity treatment on Thursday — when they were asked to smile for the camera.

The Children’s Trust Miami Heart Gallery raised awareness for the more than 25 foster children by putting together a photo shoot for them.

The organization worked with a group of volunteers to make the event possible.

“We want them to look their best for their photo shoot, so we put them through hair and makeup and wardrobe,” said Children’s Trust spokesperson Emily Cardenas, “and they have a wonderful time. It lifts their spirits, it builds their confidence. It sort of takes away their fear of the process.”

The online exhibit showcases children in Miami-Dade’s foster care system who are ready to be adopted.

