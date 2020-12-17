Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Each day this week, South Florida hospitals have been receiving their shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and now healthcare workers at one Fort Lauderdale hospital have the opportunity to get theirs.

On Thursday, Broward Health Medical Center employees on the frontline of the pandemic will start to get the vaccine.

7News cameras captured the moment Pfizer’s vaccine was brought into the hospital.

“It’s a monumental day here for Broward and the fact that we do get to vaccinate, inoculate our healthcare providers who are on the frontline taking care of our patients in the high-risk areas,” said Broward Health Executive Director of Pharmacy Services Dave Lacknauth.

Leaders at the hospital stressed how difficult the last several months have been for healthcare workers, while also pointing out how quickly this day has come.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Lacknauth. “I feel like we’ve been battling this virus and this disease for quite a while, this is, I think, light at the end of the tunnel.”

“The first cases in Florida were nine and a half months ago,” said Broward Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Lenchus, “so for us to be standing here next to a vaccine, truly is warp speed.”

Broward Health partnered with Memorial Healthcare System to be able to get the COVID-19 to their most at-risk frontline workers.

“This is an amazing day, not just for the citizens of Broward County but for our entire country,” said Natalie Zilban with Memorial Healthcare System. “On a side note, I did get the vaccine yesterday and I’m OK so I recommend to everyone: go out there and get vaccinated.”

Broward Health officials said they have the Pfizer vaccine in one freezer and they have another freezer set aside for the Moderna vaccine once it is available.

