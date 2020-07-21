People not wearing face covering in Florida Keys subject to $250 fine

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - It will be an expensive error if people fail to wear a mask in the Florida Keys.

Masks are required indoors and outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained, and anyone caught not wearing one will be fined $250.

Those who do break the rule will, however, have the option of fighting the citation in court.

There are also capacity changes at vacation rentals throughout the island chain.

Only two people will be allowed per bedroom in all homes.

The move is intended to crack down on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

