Pembroke Pines PD warns drivers of deer in the area

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking drivers in Pembroke Pines to keep an eye out for deer on the road.

The warning comes after two deer were spotted in the southbound lanes of Southwest 184th Avenue, near Pines Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

The department advised the public that the animals may bolt onto the roadway.

