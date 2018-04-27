Pediatric Associates to hold job fair in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Get your resumes ready, a job fair will be taking place in Broward Saturday morning.

Managers at Pediatric Associates are looking for medical professionals for their Plantation office.

The career fair will take place at their business office located at 900 Pine Island Rd, Suite 800, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Be sure to bring your resume and wear professional attire. There will be on-site interviews.

