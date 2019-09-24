Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a Brightline train.

The incident happened near Taft Street and the railroad tracks along Dixie Highway at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene after Hollywood police officers arrived.

Video also showed the train stopped approximately 700 feet from the victim’s body.

Brightline is experiencing delays due to a trespasser incident. Please check back for updates. — Brightline (@GoBrightline) September 24, 2019

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

