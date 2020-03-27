Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail train in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to the scene along East 25th Street and 11th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where the train could be seen stopped on the tracks while officers stood near the body covered by a yellow tarp.

Due to the investigation being in close proximity to a Tri-Rail station, there may be delays to the train schedule.

