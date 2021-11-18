TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Get your resumes ready, a hiring event is taking place in Tamarac on Thursday.

The ninth annual Paychecks for Patriots event will take place at the Tamarac Community Center, located at 8601 W. Commerical Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first two hours of the event are reserved for veterans and military spouses before opening up to members of the general public.

Employers will be on site and video conferencing.

