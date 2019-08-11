Paso Fino horse stolen from West Miami-Dade home

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a horse that was stolen from its West Miami-Dade home.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 10-year-old Paso Fino mare was taken near Southwest 136th Street and 199th Avenue, Wednesday night.

Officials said the horse has a spot on its forehead and a scar under its left armpit.

If you have any information about the animal’s whereabouts, call the Miami-Dade Agricultural Patrol at 786-218-8344.

