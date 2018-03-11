FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Holocaust survivors and the school superintendents from Broward and Miami-Dade counties came together to reflect and reward, Sunday morning, and one of the honorees included a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie presented Ivy Schamis, the Parkland school’s Holocaust education teacher, with a check at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

Schamis’ classroom is in the freshman building where the mass shooting took place, and she has not been able to get back to that classroom since the Feb. 14 massacre.

Six Holocaust survivors joined Runcie and Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to also honor the 12 middle and high school students who were the winners of the Fourth Annual Holocaust Reflection Contest.

Julius Eisenstein, one of the survivors who told their stories, said it is of utmost importance to preserve their legacy. “I am 98 years old and I always wonder, what’s going to happen after we go?” he said. “Please, please, I’m talking to the world. Do not forget us.”

