PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida students who formed the Never Again movement are finding themselves in the national spotlight as they prepare to march in Washington, D.C. to call for changes to the nation’s gun laws.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez and her classmates said they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.

Gonzalez, the face of the movement, quickly gained attention after making a spirited speech in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at her school.

In a “60 Minutes” interview, Gonzalez was asked whether she had second thoughts about being so politically vocal after the shooting. She said there was no other option.

“I have no choice, because there were CNN cameras there, and my speech was broadcast all over the country in like four seconds, and I had no idea they were gonna be there,” she said. “I’m not upset about that. I’m just, like, never gonna be the same person ever again.”

When asked whether she sees herself being able to return to her life before the massacre, Gonzalez replied. “I hope so. I don’t know. It feels like it’s been a year.”

The group has already raised $3 million for their upcoming March for Our Lives event happening in the nation’s capital on Saturday.

