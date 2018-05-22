PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — An elementary school principal whose daughter was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre says the school district lacks empathy and transparency.

April Schentrup’s daughter Carmen was one of 17 killed. She told school board members Tuesday that the district tried to dock her pay for missed time after her daughter’s death. She said the superintendent also told her it was not a part-time job when she tried to ease back into work.

Schentrup says no one on the school board sent condolence letters or called until the day after she signed up to speak at Tuesday’s meeting.

School district spokeswoman Tracy Clark told the Sun Sentinel they reinstated Schentrup’s pay for all time off through March 30 and approved a leave of absence that will have the least impact on her leave time.

