(WSVN) - Customers at a Palmetto Bay restaurant were forced out by flames.

The fire broke out at the Golden Rules Seafood Restaurant and Market located at Southwest 175th Street and US-1 around 3 a.m., Tuesday.

The main building was not damaged, but the patio area looked like it took most of the heat.

A video showed the smokey blaze coming from the backside of the establishment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

