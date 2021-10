KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several pounds of marijuana did not make it to the streets after a resident alerted Key Biscayne Police to a mysterious package found along Crandon Boulevard.

The package, found Tuesday afternoon, contained what appeared to be 15 to 20 pounds of marijuana.

The package was turned in to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

