Owners of Rick Case Automotive Group honored with prestigious award by Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rick and Rita Case, owners of the Rick Case Automotive Group, received a prestigious award from the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

The couple were honored with the Ray Ferrero Junior Economic Leadership Award for their commitment to improving the quality of life for residents of Broward County, Thursday.

“It’s been over 10 years now, and we’re so proud of the fact that we’ve brought over 10,000 jobs to Broward County through the CEO council that we’re founding members of,” said Rick Case.

“He’s spent over 50 years in Broward County providing a vision for all of us to follow,” added Rita Case, “and with his contribution to the educational system, business and economic growth, as well as increasing the quality of life for all Broward County, we’re honored that we’re receiving this award in his name.”

The couple have led fundraising and donation efforts that have raised more than $50 million for groups like Boys and Girls Clubs, Cleveland Clinic, the American Heart Association, Nova Southeastern University and Habitat For Humanity.

