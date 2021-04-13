Overturned semitrailer on Dolphin Expressway causes traffic delays

MIAMI (WSVN) - An overturned semitrailer is causing traffic delays on the Dolphin Expressway in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the expressway’s westbound lanes near the northbound Interstate 95 ramp, just after noon, Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the semitrailer, which was carrying a cargo container, could be seen on its side. It has since been towed from the area.

Crews had to clean up an oil spill caused by the incident.

Although the semitrailer has been towed away, the roadways remain shut down as crews repair the road and replace the expressway’s concrete barrier.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should seek alternate routes due to heavy traffic delays.

