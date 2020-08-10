Over 4K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 536,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 8,277 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 536,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,155 from Sunday’s update.

There are now 133,623 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 62,898 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 37,297, and 1,531 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 30,785 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

