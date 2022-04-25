FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several animals had to be rescued after they were trapped by a fire in a South Florida home.

Firefighters worked hard Monday afternoon to save more than a dozen animals from a fire in Fort Lauderdale.

“You know, often we’re able to save dogs or cats from a building fire, but in this scenario, there were guinea pigs, snakes, birds, bearded dragons, dogs, cats, just about everything,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan.

Firefighters responded to the home around 11:45 a.m. No one was home.

Neighbors called 911 and alerted fire crews that there were lots of animals inside.

“In this type of scenario here, the smoke had banked all the way down to the floor and made for a very hazardous environment for the animals that were inside, because as crew made entry and did their search, they just kept finding more and more animals,” said Gollan.

Firefighters pulled out five guinea pigs, four dogs, three snakes, two cats and a bearded dragon. There were also six birds inside.

“Unfortunately, in this case, we were able to save all the animals with the exception of the birds,” said Gollan.

Firefighters first grabbed the animals, then worked to extinguish the fire, which started in the kitchen.

The family is OK and lost most of their stuff. They’re just happy to walk away with the majority of their family pets.

“Unfortunately here, even though we were able to save all of those animals, the family of five is still displaced,” said Gollan. “The mother and her four children are now working with Red Cross to find some place to stay.”

The Red Cross was there and spoke with the family. The family rents the home. It’s unclear where they will go next.

The Red Cross said they will help them for the next few days. After that, it’s up to them to figure out what they will do next.

