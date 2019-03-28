Over 750 jobs available at Miami Lakes mega job fair

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of jobs will be available at the Miami Lakes job fair taking place on Wednesday.

Among the businesses looking to hire over 750 people are Verizon, Double Tree Ocean Point Resort, COX Media Group, Off Lease Only and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Don Shula Hotel at 6842 Main St.

Positions available include sales associates, media consultants, servers, cooks and more for both Miami-Dade and Broward County locations.

Parking and admission to the fair is free.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand, dress professionally and have questions for potential employers prepared.

For more information on the event and to register, click here.

