Over 3,600 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 680,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 13,287 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 681,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,603 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 62 deaths.

There are now 166,516 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 75,499 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 45,156 and 1,804 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 42,374 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.