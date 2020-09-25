Over 2,800 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 695,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 13,915 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 695,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,847 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 120 deaths.

There are now 168,775 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 76,520 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 46,023 and 1,828 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 43,299 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

