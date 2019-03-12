Over 250 jobs available at Coral Gables job fair

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 250 jobs will be available at the Coral Gables Job Fair taking place at the University of Miami, Thursday.

Service Corporation International, iHeartMedia, Colonial Life and Orkin are among the businesses that will be attending the event.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Basketball Fieldhouse, 1245 Dauer Drive, at the University of Miami.

Parking for the event is free.

Attendees can register for the free event online or at the door.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand, dress professionally and practice their elevator speech.

