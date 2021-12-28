SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of at-home rapid test kits were distributed at libraries across Miami-Dade County.

Dozens waited in long lines at 27 different branches to get their own test kits.

“My dad is 92 and he tested positive. My mother is 87 and she tested positive. My sister who lives with them tested positive, it’s insane,” said Noel Ortega, who got a test kit.

Miami-Dade County officials said approximately 152,000 take-home rapid test kits were distributed at Miami-Dade Public Libraries over a two-day period.

Broward County officials said they will hand out testing kits as soon as they are available.

At-home testing kits in Miami-Dade County were limited to three per household.

