Over 12 vehicles targeted in NE Miami-Dade burglaries

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood is on high alert after burglars smashed their way into more than a dozen cars, and residents said this is not the first time.

7News cameras captured car window after car window smashed in the area of Northeast 207th Street and 12th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the burglaries took place Saturday between midnight and 2 a.m.

“It’s just ridiculous. Something has to be done,” said victim Jennifer Williamson.

Multiple surveillance cameras captured the brazen crooks going into the vehicles and making a getaway shortly after.

One resident said it wasn’t until police responded that he realized what had happened.

“[Officers] came in through the front door, knocked a couple of times. We came outside, and we found this,” said the resident.

Area residents said the thieves have struck before.

“They’ve been hitting this area for I don’t know how long,” said Williamson, “and it’s getting very frustrating because we work so hard, and they just like to take from us.”

The male resident said Saturday’s break-ins were the third in less than two months.

“They broke into my truck, got everything they wanted, and now they did my son’s car,” he said.

Some victims said the burglars took nothing of value, while others reported they had belongings stolen.

“They vandalized everything inside, broke the window and took personal items,” said the male resident.

One family had all four of their vehicles burglarized.

“I don’t feel safe at all,” said a family member.

Now these residents have a message for whoever is behind this.

“We are hardworking people, and we are just trying to make a living, and someone can come up the street and just destroy our cars,” said one victim.

“People don’t need to be stealing people’s items,” said the male resident. “They can go out to work like we do every day and buy their own stuff.”

If you have any information on these car burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

