Over 1,000 jobs available at Sawgrass Mills mega job fair

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over one thousand jobs will be available at a massive job fair taking place in Sawgass Mills mall in Sunrise on Thursday.

The job fair will be go on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in Fashion Row between Calvin Klein and the Forever 21 in the mall.

Openings, ranging from entry-level to management positions, will be available from over 70 retail companies.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand and that they dress professionally.

Pre-registration is available online. For more information, click here.

